Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Blood drives critical during record supply shortage nationwide

By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Healthcare workers are battling a nationwide blood shortage that’s caused supply numbers to drop to record lows.

On Wednesday, many South Mississippi residents rolled up their sleeves to help the cause during a blood drive at Memorial Hospital-Gulfport. We’re told by American Red Cross officials that there are misconceptions about giving blood versus getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

“Some people are under the impression that the American Red Cross is not taking blood from donors who have been vaccinated. That is a total misconception,” said Denise Smith with the American Red Cross. “You can get a vaccine for COVID that morning and come donate blood that afternoon as long as your feeling up to it. We still do have a short referral time between flu vaccinations and shingles shots, but as far as COVID goes, get your vaccine and come on in.”

With that supplies so low, there asking folks to also come out next week when WLOX holds its annual blood drive.

“We are at a historic low,” Smith added. “This is the lowest the blood supply’s been in more than a decade, and that is very scary. we have other drives between now and next week before the WLOX blood drive we have every year right around New Year’s.”

Next week the Red Cross will be at Pass Christian Senior Center on Tuesday and at Edgewater Mall Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
The Mississippi State Department of Health began distributing "booster" checks last week.
More than 1,500 Mississippi families to get $1,000 booster check
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
According to court records from the Forrest County Circuit Court, David Morgan entered a guilty...
Former Miss. House Rep. candidate pleads guilty to cyberstalking

Latest News

Visitors enjoy activities during "Experience a Columbia Christmas" on Nov. 27.
Organizers of ‘Experience a Columbia Christmas’ getting ready for big weekend
Columbia police officers handed out more than 200 spaghetti lunches Tuesday.
Columbia police serve hot lunches for the holiday
Doctors discuss what they’re seeing as omicron becomes dominant variant nationwide
Doctors discuss what they’re seeing as omicron becomes dominant variant nationwide
Donor recruitment representatives say giving blood is a great free way to give a meaningful...
Vitalant hosts blood drive amidst holiday shortage