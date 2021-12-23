4 teens arrested in three-day crime spree in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested four teens in connection with a rash of violent crimes, Chief Shaun Ferguson announced Thursday.

Evidence and stolen items recovered through the investigation connected the four suspects to nine different incidents.

DeQuantis Ford, 19, and three juveniles, a 16-year-old male, a 13-year-old male, and a 15-year-old female, were arrested on Tues., Dec. 21.

The teens are connected to three armed carjackings, two attempted carjackings, an armed robbery, two attempted armed robberies, and an auto theft.

Their crime spree began Sun., Dec. 19 in the 500 block of Lowerline where police linked the 13-year-old to an armed carjacking. Just over an hour later, the same juvenile is accused of two attempted armed robberies minutes apart in the 2400 block of N. Johnson and at the intersection of N. Roman and Almonaster.

The next day, all four suspects are accused of attempted carjackings before noon in the 4100 block of Annunciation Street and the 4200 block of S. Prieur Street.

At 3 a.m. on Dec. 21, all four again are accused of an auto theft on Freret Street.

Three hours later, and in a span of 20 minutes, the group is suspected of an attempted carjacking on Freret Street, an armed carjacking in the 1100 block of Lowerline, and armed robbery in the 1500 block of Philip Street.

