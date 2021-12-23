Win Stuff
12/23 Ryan’s “Cold for Now” Thursday Morning Forecast

Appropriately chilly now, but summer-like weather is on the way.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

Another frosty start to the day just two days before Christmas! I’m sure this excites all the lovers of cold/winter weather out there, probably giving you hope we’ll see some more seasonal weather for the weekend, but that is not the case...at all. It may be cold now, our low will jump nearly 30 degrees over the next two mornings. Our days won’t see quite as noticeable of a jump, but it will be much warmer and more humid, feeling more like a late spring/early summer day as we celebrate Christmas across the Pine Belt. Thankfully this will make travel to and from your holiday destination safe, as no weather issues are anticipated until the middle of next week as rain moves in. That’ll start off 2022 on the wet side, but we’re ending 2021 with likely record high temperatures.

Expect a low this morning near 33, with clear skies and calm winds. Winds pick up slightly in the afternoon and will come from the south, leading to a slightly warmer high near 65 today with a sharp warm-up still coming by the weekend.

