Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Woman moves into first 3D printed home in US, created by Habitat for Humanity

By WTKR Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WTKR) - Habitat for Humanity made the first 3D printed home in the U.S. for a woman in Virginia.

“To have a home right before Christmas is really, really exciting,” homeowner April Stringfield said.

In July, crews broke ground on the 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom concrete home.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday.

Founder and chief executive officer of Alquist 3D Zachary Mannheimer says they are making “history” with the home.

“Looking at this home, you would never know its 3D printed unless you get right up against it,” Mannheimer said.

While it is memorable for the entire community, it is also nostalgic for the Stringfield.

“My great-grandmother, Daisy Stringfield, she had a concrete home, and I grew up in that concrete home,” she said. “It’s just really exciting that I could carry on that tradition, something that my great-grandmother had.”

Thanks to Habitat for Humanity, Stringfield can make affordable payments and provide a safe, comfortable place for her and her son.

“Ultimately, this is the American dream. This is homeownership, and this is something we know April has wanted to achieve for a long time,” Mannheimer said.

Stringfield said family and friends can share moments with her in her new home just in time for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Tyler Swaggard
Flowood youth minister arrested for exploitation of a child
Jeremy Lane Williams, 29
Lee Co. man arrested for torturing ‘small, medically vulnerable’ children

Latest News

Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.
There’s a candy cane shortage this Christmas
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Jurors at Kim Potter trial resume work Wednesday
Tuesday marked one year since two toddlers disappeared in California City, California. (Source:...
Family holds toy drive on anniversary of toddlers’ disappearance
LIVE: Verdict in Kim Potter trial
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said people must show proof of vaccination to enter some businesses...
Chicago to require proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars