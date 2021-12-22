Tips for protecting your pipes during the winter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today is the first day of winter and this season usually comes with the potential threat of freezing temperatures.

Carl Reid has been working at McElhanley’s Plumbing for the last 40 years. He says he’s seen a few hard freezes, especially the one that happened earlier this year in February.

“This year... a lot of pipes burst under houses and stuff like that. They weren’t insulated. Faucets that weren’t insulated with faucet covers, stuff like that,” said Reid.

Reid says the best way to protect your pipes would be to use pipe insulation.

“You can get that at most of your plumbing stores especially here. If there was some way you could leave your faucets running, you know, to keep them gripping so that if the pipes did freeze, your pipes wouldn’t bust,” says Reid.

Insulation is not as expensive as some people might think it is. Reid says it only costs a few dollars.

“It doesn’t cost that much. Of course, it depends on the size of the pipe. The bigger the pipe, the higher the insulation is going to get. But a couple of dollars, mostly,” says Reid.

Even though Mississippi does not freeze often, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Go ahead and prepare ahead of time. Don’t wait until the last minute because you wait until the last minute, things will start getting short and you could run out of material. So it’s best to go ahead and get it done before it happens,” says Reid.

Reid also said, if you don’t insulate your pipes and a freeze does happen, you could be looking at thousands of dollars in damages.

