Texas man arrested in Jones County on marijuana, firearms charges

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Texas man was arrested in Jones County Tuesday evening on various criminal charges.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 26-year-old William Hill, of Houston, Texas, was arrested following a traffic stop.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the traffic stop was the result of Hill exiting Interstate 59 and going several blocks in downtown Laurel before stopping.

During the traffic stop, JCSD deputies found a total of five pounds of high-grade marijuana and three firearms.

Hill has been charged with trafficking of marijuana while in possession of a firearm and speeding. He also has an outstanding arrest warrant from Texas.

“This arrest shows that we continue to be serious about trafficking of illegal narcotics,” Berlin.

Hill is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility, and his bond has been set at $35,000 by the Jones County Justice Court.

