Sunny tomorrow with near record high temperatures for Christmas.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
This evening will be clear and cool with temperatures will fall into the mid 40s this evening. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30s.

Thursday will be bright and sunny. Highs will warm up into the mid 60s.

Christmas Eve will be warm with highs soaring into the low 70s during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s when Santa comes through the Pine Belt.

Christmas Day will be downright hot!! Highs will be in the upper 70s with sunny skies.

Sunday will be sunny with highs remaining in the low 70s.

