Patient hit by car after jumping out ambulance in Biloxi

This all happened on Highway 67 just north of Highway 15. Police say AMR was traveling with a...
This all happened on Highway 67 just north of Highway 15. Police say AMR was traveling with a man who became belligerent.(WLOX)
By Akim Powell
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are investigating a bizarre incident that ended with a patient jumping out of the ambulance into traffic and being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.

This all happened on Highway 67 just north of Highway 15. Police say AMR was traveling with a man who became belligerent.

We’re told the EMTs stopped the ambulance and the man jumped out onto the highway. That’s when a vehicle hit him.

Police say another ambulance came and took the man to the hospital As of now, no word on his condition.

