Organizers of ‘Experience a Columbia Christmas’ getting ready for big weekend

By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The organizers of the annual “Experience a Columbia Christmas” are preparing for a busy weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to visit downtown Columbia for events on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

On Friday night, a final live Nativity presentation will take place.

Several other presentations have already been held over the last few weeks.

And on Christmas Day, all regular attractions will be open for families to enjoy. Those attractions include the Grinch Train and another train ride at Santa’s Workshop.

This is the fourth year the events have been held during the holidays in Columbia. It’s the result of a partnership between the City of Columbia and the “Experience Columbia” organization.

“From the cookies and candies and all the vendors we have here, it’s just a really great atmosphere here in Columbia,” said Jacob Harrison, director of business development for Experience Columbia. “We want to encourage everyone to come out, especially this week before Christmas and then, of course, Christmas Eve night, to view the last, live, moving presentation of the live nativity.”

“Experience a Columbia Christmas” will wrap up New Year’s Eve with a large fireworks show.

