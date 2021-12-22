MSDH: Nearly 900 more Mississippians added to COVID-19 list

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that nearly 900 Mississippians had been added to the COVID-19 case count.

MSDH said that 873 cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Tuesday. In addition, six new deaths were reported between Dec. 17 and Dec. 21.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 525,502 and 10,393, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 58,041 COVID-19 cases and 1,053 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,411 cases, 96 deaths

Forrest: 14,027 cases, 262 deaths

Jasper: 3,430 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,299 cases, 248 deaths

Lamar: 10,865 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,384 cases, 113 deaths

Perry: 2,167 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,458 cases, 72 deaths.

MSDH also reported 506,487 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,392,509 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,437,475 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

To date, 4,351,302 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

