MSDH: Nearly 900 more Mississippians added to COVID-19 list

COVID-19 cases discovered since February 2020 in the eight counties comprising the Pine Belt surpassed 58,000 cases Wednesday.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that nearly 900 Mississippians had been added to the COVID-19 case count.

MSDH said that 873 cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Tuesday. In addition, six new deaths were reported between Dec. 17 and Dec. 21.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 525,502 and 10,393, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 58,041 COVID-19 cases and 1,053 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,411 cases, 96 deaths
  • Forrest: 14,027 cases, 262 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,430 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 14,299 cases, 248 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,865 cases, 140 deaths
  • Marion: 4,384 cases, 113 deaths
  • Perry: 2,167 cases, 56 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,458 cases, 72 deaths.

MSDH also reported 506,487 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,392,509 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,437,475 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 4,351,302 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

