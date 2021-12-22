Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

More than 1,500 Mississippi families to get $1,000 booster check

The Mississippi State Department of Health began distributing "booster" checks last week.
The Mississippi State Department of Health began distributing "booster" checks last week.(wvir)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Mississippi Satte Department of Health Communications

JACKSON,, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, more than 1,500 low-income Mississippi households will receive a one-time payment of $1,000 in emergency financial assistance.

The initiative, which will come from a federal pool known as the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund and administered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, will be available this holiday season to Mississippi families with children who qualify under Temporary Assistance for Needy Families’ guidelines.

These families will receive short-term benefits to help deal with a specific crisis or episode of need.

To be eligible for this financial payment, individuals must be a resident of Mississippi and an active TANF recipient. Each eligible recipient will receive a letter informing them of the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund (PEAF) payment.

The funding for this effort was made possible through an initial $4.7 million appropriation called PEAF, authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

The initial round of payments began taking place on Dec. 17 to TANF recipients. Based on the continued availability of funds, newly eligible TANF households who have not previously received a PEAF payment may be able to receive one in the 2022 spring.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide more cash assistance to needy Mississippi families,” Human Services Director Robert “Bob” Anderson said. “We know that many families are still struggling to meet their basic needs, and this assistance will help them this holiday season.”

MDHS began distributing the benefits to recipients’ accounts via their Way2Go card. If a family receives notice of PEAF eligibility but does not receive payment via their Way2Go card, please call the local county office.

To apply for TANF, please click here (https://www.access.ms.gov/).

For more information about the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund for TANF recipients, please visit https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/peaf/

For additional information or questions about qualifying for TANF, please visit the MDHS website (https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/economic-assistance/tanf/) or contact your MDHS County office.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Tyler Swaggard
Flowood youth minister arrested for exploitation of a child
Jeremy Lane Williams, 29
Lee Co. man arrested for torturing ‘small, medically vulnerable’ children

Latest News

the Target store, located in Hattiesburg on U.S. Highway 98, is expected to be open from 7 a.m....
Special holiday hours for Walmart, Target and Kohl’s
Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
Running back La'Damian Webb (above) and offensive lineman Jaqavius Yates were named NJCAA...
Jones College’s Webb, Yates earn NJCAA All-America honors
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
City of Jackson, activist groups pen open letter asking legislature to back equal pay for women