HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man who was reported missing Monday has been found safe.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, John Lucas Pannel, 45, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe.

Pannel was reported missing after he was last seen on Dec. 15 leaving his home on Sunset Drive around 1 p.m.

