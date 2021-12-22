Man sentenced to 45 years in Steelman Grocery murder case

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man charged with the murder of a Hattiesburg grocery store owner was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday.

According to the Forrest County District Attorney’s Office, Eric Williams was sentenced to 40 years day-for-day for second-degree murder and five years for conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The sentences are to be served consecutively for a total of 45 years.

Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in front of Forrest County Circuit Court Judge Robert B. Helfrich on Thursday, Dec. 2. He was the fourth and final man charged with the 2019 murder of Lisa Nguyen.

According to the district attorney’s office, the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Christopher Tyce, Stephon Hart and Eric Williams as the three men who killed Ngyuen. Jatyran Tuggle was also arrested for knowingly being the driver of the armed robbery, which resulted in Ngyuen’s death.

On April 8, Tyce pleaded guilty to capital murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole by Judge Helfrich.

On Nov. 17, Tuggle was found guilty on counts of capital murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He was also sentenced to life in prison without parole on the capital murder charge and 20 years on the conspiracy charge, which will run consecutive to the first count.

On Nov. 24, Stephon Hart pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in front of Judge Helfrich. He faces up to 40 years in prison to be served with no eligibility for parole. His sentencing will also be hosted at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.