Laurel business owner has seen positive changes this holiday season

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - With the Christmas holiday just days away, a Laurel business owner says she’s seen a positive change in their store sales compared to last year.

Tana Henderson, owner of The Laurel Leaf, says she has definitely seen an increase in shoppers this season. She also says customers returning to downtown Laurel bring joy to everyone, despite COVID challenges.

“Business has been awesome this year. I’m telling you people were so tired of being in from COVID, and even though we still have the virus going around, people have just gotten vaccinated and gotten out and started shopping in their hometown. This year, just seeing their faces being able to come in and enjoy. We got to decorate for them and really make it special for them through the holidays,” says Henderson.

Henderson also explained that her store tries to provide wide enough aisles, so people can still practice social distancing while shopping.

With all the business Laurel Leaf has seen so far, Henderson says she is excited to see what this upcoming year will bring.

“We are so excited for going into next year. We cannot wait for spring. We hope to have some outdoor events, as well as our in-store things. We are so excited. People are really getting out and our locals are really getting out,” says Henderson.

