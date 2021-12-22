Jones College’s Webb, Yates earn NJCAA All-America honors

Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Two Jones College Bobcats have earned National Junior College Athletic Association Division I first-team All-America honors.

Running back La’Damian Webb and offensive lineman Jaqavius Yates were chosen for the team. The selections were announced by the national office in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday afternoon.

Jones has had 110 players selected as All-Americans in program history.

Jones College was the only Mississippi Associations of Community College Conference school with multiple All-America selections.

Webb, a 5-foot-8, 210-running back from Opelika, Ala., was second in the nation in rushing with 1,399 yards on 221 carries (139.9 yards per game). He also ran for 14 touchdowns, which ranked fifth nationally.

Webb rushed for 2,399 yards and 24 touchdowns in his two seasons in Ellisville.

In 2021, Webb had nine games of more than 100 rushing yards, including a career-high 217 yards against Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Webb was named All-MACCC first-team and All-Region 23.

He was an NJCAA second-team All-American in 2019 and played six games at Florida State University in 2020 before transferring back to Jones for the 2021 season.

Webb recently signed with the University of South Alabama.

Yates, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound sophomore from Crystal Springs, led a line that helped the offense average 31.5 points per game, 220.6 yards rushing per game and 400.5 yards of total offense per game.

Yates was named the MACCC’s Most Valuable Offensive Lineman, was All-MACCC first team and All-Region 23.

Yates has signed with the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

