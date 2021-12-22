Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Jones College’s Webb, Yates earn NJCAA All-America honors

Running back La'Damian Webb (above) and offensive lineman Jaqavius Yates were named NJCAA...
Running back La'Damian Webb (above) and offensive lineman Jaqavius Yates were named NJCAA Division I All-Americans this week.(Jones College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Two Jones College Bobcats have earned National Junior College Athletic Association Division I first-team All-America honors.

Running back La’Damian Webb and offensive lineman Jaqavius Yates were chosen for the team. The selections were announced by the national office in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday afternoon.

Jones has had 110 players selected as All-Americans in program history.

Jones College was the only Mississippi Associations of Community College Conference school with multiple All-America selections.

Webb, a 5-foot-8, 210-running back from Opelika, Ala., was second in the nation in rushing with 1,399 yards on 221 carries (139.9 yards per game). He also ran for 14 touchdowns, which ranked fifth nationally.

Webb rushed for 2,399 yards and 24 touchdowns in his two seasons in Ellisville.

In 2021, Webb had nine games of more than 100 rushing yards, including a career-high 217 yards against Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Webb was named All-MACCC first-team and All-Region 23.

He was an NJCAA second-team All-American in 2019 and played six games at Florida State University in 2020 before transferring back to Jones for the 2021 season.

Webb recently signed with the University of South Alabama.

Yates, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound sophomore from Crystal Springs, led a line that helped the offense average 31.5 points per game, 220.6 yards rushing per game and 400.5 yards of total offense per game.

Yates was named the MACCC’s Most Valuable Offensive Lineman, was All-MACCC first team and All-Region 23.

Yates has signed with the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Tyler Swaggard
Flowood youth minister arrested for exploitation of a child
Jeremy Lane Williams, 29
Lee Co. man arrested for torturing ‘small, medically vulnerable’ children

Latest News

USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette in the Saints' 9-0...
Saints’ social media team raises trolling game in wake of another upset of Bucs
BERNARD BLACKWELL CLASSIC
South All-Stars prevail 27-24 over the North in the Bernard Blackwell Classic
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Bo Nix (10) runs for a first down during the game between Auburn...
Bo Nix announces transfer to Oregon