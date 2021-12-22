Hattiesburg setting up post-Christmas recycling program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The City of Hattiesburg will be craving a certain kind of trash come Monday and through the weeks that follow.

Residents anticipating an abundance of cardboard boxes, rolled-away ribbon and the other familiar flotsam of the Christmas holiday, can take advantage of the first event set for the Day After the Day After Christmas.

Re-Stuff-a-Truck recycling

Residents will be able to dispose of the usual ripped-wrap and whatnot at the City of Hattiesburg’s event.

The event is set for 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Dec. 27, at Kamper Park in Hattiesburg.

Items considered recyclable include::

Paper

Plastic (#1 and #2 only)

Cardboard

Aluminum cans

Live, unflocked Christmas trees.

Items that will be rejected as non-recyclable:

Plastic bags

Hangers

Cords of any type

Clothing or linens

Glass

Styrofoam

Food or liquids.

Tree recycling

The rest of the city’s program involves the collection and mulching of the Beginning Jan. 3 and running through Feb. 28, crews with Parks and Recreation’s tree crews will provide citizens an opportunity to recycle live, unflocked Christmas trees.

All residents can drop off the Christmas trees at the following locations:

Duncan Lake, James Street

Cameron Field, Kamper Park

Fire Station No. 8 Lamar Boulevard (near Petro Nissan)

Highland Cemetery, West Seventh Street (behind the office)

Residents are asked to remove all tree stands, decorations, lights and other foreign material that may damage the chipper.

No artificial or flocked trees will be accepted.

Trees collected will be chipped into mulch and placed at Highland Cemetery for pick-up by the public.

Mulch will be available at no cost to citizens of Hattiesburg and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

