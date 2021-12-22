Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Area First Responders host 'Shop with Santa'

By Caroline Wood
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Santa Claus came to town Tuesday evening and helped several kids pick out gifts.

From the North Pole to Hattiesburg, Santa Claus arrived at the Walmart on U.S. Highway 98 to team up with Hattiesburg Area First Responders to help kids pick out toys. About 100 kids from the Pine Belt area were invited to the event.

Those kids connected with first responders from the Hattiesburg Police Department, Hattiesburg Fire Department, North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, AAA Ambulance Service, Hattiesburg dispatchers and military members.

“It was like fun because me and him got to talk about stuff we like and then we got to like, we had to shop and stuff,” said Dayvion Thomas, a Hattiesburg resident attending the event.

“It’s been very thrilling watching the children looking at their faces and eyes, getting all excited and getting to meet the firemen and the policemen and all,” said Liz Herrin who had grandchildren attending the event.

Each child was able to spend $50 on anything they wanted whether it be gifts for themselves or others. We’re told it’s all thanks to the community.

“Hattiesburg is an area, a community with a lot of people that like to support each other,” said Hattiesburg Area First Responders President Chad Young. “We reach out on social media and personal friends and business owners and they all donate the gift cards to us to try to do this for the kids.”

Young says it’s a humbling experience.

“This smile on my face... it tells it all,” Young said. “Especially when I see a kid get something they’ve been wanting for a long time, and that’s what we do it for just to see the smiles on their face and when they go home, they feel a lot warmer knowing that somebody else cares about them.”

This was the ninth year of the event.

