Columbia police serve hot lunches for the holiday

By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department was in the Christmas spirit Tuesday.

Columbia police officers served dozens of hot spaghetti lunches to anyone who dropped by the Columbia Police Department on Second Street.

They also made some deliveries to residents who were not able to make the trip to the police station.

Walmart provided supplies for the meal, and M.D. Electric did the cooking.

“We love this community, we love the people of this community, to be able to serve them, and we want to tell them we love them and Merry Christmas and what better way to do that on a cold day is with a hot meal,” said Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly.

Columbia resident April Brown stopped by the police department to pick up several meals for her family.

“I think it’s wonderful and very generous and sweet because it’s Christmas time and a lot of people need help,” Brown said.

Kelly says more than 200 lunches were served.

