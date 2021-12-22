Special holiday hours for Walmart, Target and Kohl’s

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you a late shopper?

If so, you might want to get your shopping done a little early this Friday.

Due to the holidays, some local chain stores are closing early on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

The informaiton below was gathered from the companies websites. These hours may change according to the local store’s decisions for any outside reason.

According to Target.com/store locator, the Target store, located in Hattiesburg on U.S. Highway 98, is expected to be open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday. The Target store is also expected to be closed on Saturday.

The website said the CVS pharmacy inside the store is expected to be open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on Saturday.

Both the store and the pharmacy are expected to be open on Sunday.

The Kohl’s, located in Hattiesburg on U.S. Highway 98, will also be closed early on Friday.

According to Kohls.com, the Khol’s store is expected to be open from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday. The store will also be closed on Saturday.

The website said the store is expected to be open from 10 a.m - 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The Walmarts centers in Hattiesburg, Laurel and Petal will also have special holiday hours.

According to the web pages for the Walmart Supercenter in Hattiesburg on U.S. Highway 98, Walmart Supercenter in Hattiesburg on U.S. Highway 49, Walmart Supercenter in Laurel on Mississippi Highway 15, and Walmart Supercenter in Petal on Byrd Drive, each of the centers are expected to be open from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday. They are also expected to be closed on Saturday.

The centers are expected to be open again on Sunday at normal hours.

The information provided was gathered from the companies websites and may change for any reason.

This story may be updated with more store closings when more informaiton is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.