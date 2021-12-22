Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Special holiday hours for Walmart, Target and Kohl’s

the Target store, located in Hattiesburg on U.S. Highway 98, is expected to be open from 7 a.m....
the Target store, located in Hattiesburg on U.S. Highway 98, is expected to be open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you a late shopper?

If so, you might want to get your shopping done a little early this Friday.

Due to the holidays, some local chain stores are closing early on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

The informaiton below was gathered from the companies websites. These hours may change according to the local store’s decisions for any outside reason.

According to Target.com/store locator, the Target store, located in Hattiesburg on U.S. Highway 98, is expected to be open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday. The Target store is also expected to be closed on Saturday.

The website said the CVS pharmacy inside the store is expected to be open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on Saturday.

Both the store and the pharmacy are expected to be open on Sunday.

The Kohl’s, located in Hattiesburg on U.S. Highway 98, will also be closed early on Friday.

According to Kohls.com, the Khol’s store is expected to be open from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday. The store will also be closed on Saturday.

The website said the store is expected to be open from 10 a.m - 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The Walmarts centers in Hattiesburg, Laurel and Petal will also have special holiday hours.

According to the web pages for the Walmart Supercenter in Hattiesburg on U.S. Highway 98, Walmart Supercenter in Hattiesburg on U.S. Highway 49, Walmart Supercenter in Laurel on Mississippi Highway 15, and Walmart Supercenter in Petal on Byrd Drive, each of the centers are expected to be open from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday. They are also expected to be closed on Saturday.

The centers are expected to be open again on Sunday at normal hours.

The information provided was gathered from the companies websites and may change for any reason.

This story may be updated with more store closings when more informaiton is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Tyler Swaggard
Flowood youth minister arrested for exploitation of a child
Jeremy Lane Williams, 29
Lee Co. man arrested for torturing ‘small, medically vulnerable’ children

Latest News

Visitors enjoy activities during "Experience a Columbia Christmas" on Nov. 27.
Organizers of ‘Experience a Columbia Christmas’ getting ready for big weekend
U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., (left) and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., (right) welcomed the...
Jasper Co. to receive infrastructure grant to improve broadband connection
Casino celebrates 11 years of business.
Bok Homa Casino celebrates 11 year anniversary
Tourism industry in Hattiesburg bounces back after a tough 2020.
Hattiesburg’s tourism industry booms in 2021 after resilient 2020