Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash

The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The remains are connected to a decades-old missing person case.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - The identity of a body found in the Kentucky River five years ago has been released.

Coroner Gary Ginn says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The remains are connected to a decades-old missing person case, WKYT reported.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said the Lexington Fire Department’s dive team found Helmick’s remains in a car submerged in the river in October 2016 during a training dive.

According to the coroner, she is one of three people believed to have been killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed into the river in 1973.

It’s said Helmick was traveling to Jessamine County for a family reunion with her sister, Flora Helmick, and John Keyton, who was driving. The remains of the other two have still not been found or identified.

Helmick’s remains will be returned home to Virginia, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

The coroner credits modern technology, the resources of the fire and police departments, and the hard work of Lexington Fire Dept. Capt. Chris Warren for the positive identification of Helmick.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Tyler Swaggard
Flowood youth minister arrested for exploitation of a child
Jeremy Lane Williams, 29
Lee Co. man arrested for torturing ‘small, medically vulnerable’ children

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger
Court documents state an Alabama man asked for the engagement ring back months after the couple...
Court rules Alabama man should get engagement ring back after breakup
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing
the Target store, located in Hattiesburg on U.S. Highway 98, is expected to be open from 7 a.m....
Special holiday hours for Walmart, Target and Kohl’s