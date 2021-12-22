2020 canceled several events, but 2021 tells a different story

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - 2020 brought a lot of disappointment and canceled events because of COVID-19, but 2021 told a different story.

Over the past two years, several of the Pine Belt’s favorite events were postponed or canceled due to the pandemic.

“So sad to have to cancel it last year, a lot of people were disappointed,” said Andrea Saffle, executive director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association.

In 2021, however, several fan-favorites made comebacks in Hattiesburg.

“We’re really excited that the Crawfish Jam is back, Farmer’s Market is back, Live at Five is coming back,” said Saffle.

People from across the state of Mississippi showed out in record numbers enjoying the sense of community again for the first time since March of 2020.

“If you see the crowd out here today, you’d know that everyone was excited and ready to come back,” said Saffle. “We’ve got a record crowd this year, a record sponsorship level this year so it’s obvious that everyone was ready to have this event again.”

Folks filled the downtown area of Laurel once again celebrating the city’s biggest event - the Loblolly Festival.

“It’s really, really awesome to do an event like this again after we missed it last year, that celebrates the community, and small businesses and the arts,” said Keri Rowell, co-owner of Lott Furniture Co.

For small business owners, positives like ‘Wine Down Downtown’ brought new hope to their businesses.

“It really brought a lot of locals which we were excited about because I feel like in Laurel and even in Mississippi, we’re looking for things to do,” said Emily Sullivan owner of Sullivan & Sons. “And so, these activities where we can all gather downtown, we were really happy to see locals coming down and participating.”

To close out the year, Hattiesburg’s Midnight on Front Street will be returning downtown on New Year’s Eve.

