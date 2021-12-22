Win Stuff
12/22 Ryan’s “Frosty” Wednesday Morning Forecast

By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

It is appropriately cold this morning, the first official morning of the 21-22′ winter season. Temperatures have fallen to freezing, which will lead to some frosty windshields and yards this morning. That means you may want to give yourself an extra minute or two before you need to get on the road as defrosters will need some time to do their thing. The sun will rise of course, and that’ll take us into a beautiful, and much warmer, Wednesday afternoon. This afternoon’s high will climb into the low 60s, but we will head into the 30s one more time before unseasonably warm weather dominates as we head into the holidays this weekend.

Expect a clear, calm, and chilly morning today with a low near 33 in the Hattiesburg area with slightly cooler areas to the north and warmer to the south. This afternoon high climbs to the seasonal average in the low 60s, near 63, with nothing but sunny skies and light northerly winds.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

