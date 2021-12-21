Waste Management warns public against seeking shelter in waste containers

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) -With cold weather moving in, Waste Management reminds the public that waste containers should not be used as shelter from winter conditions.

“Waste Management requests that the community please stay out of waste containers, for your safety, and for the safety of our drivers. We understand individuals may go to great lengths to seek cover from severe weather. However, if someone is inside a waste container when it is emptied, there is a significant risk of injury or death. By working with our customers and exercising additional vigilance, we hope to reduce this risk,” said Tony Franco, area safety manager.

While the company said people may look at a waste container as providing options for more than just the disposal of trash, they note that waste containers are pieces of heavy industrial equipment, serviced by heavy collection trucks with hydraulic crushing equipment.

The company said tragedy can result when people climb into waste containers.

