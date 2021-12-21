Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Waste Management warns public against seeking shelter in waste containers

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) -With cold weather moving in, Waste Management reminds the public that waste containers should not be used as shelter from winter conditions.

“Waste Management requests that the community please stay out of waste containers, for your safety, and for the safety of our drivers. We understand individuals may go to great lengths to seek cover from severe weather. However, if someone is inside a waste container when it is emptied, there is a significant risk of injury or death. By working with our customers and exercising additional vigilance, we hope to reduce this risk,” said Tony Franco, area safety manager.

With cold weather moving in, Waste Management reminds the public that waste containers should...
With cold weather moving in, Waste Management reminds the public that waste containers should not be used as shelter from winter conditions.(Waste Management)

While the company said people may look at a waste container as providing options for more than just the disposal of trash, they note that waste containers are pieces of heavy industrial equipment, serviced by heavy collection trucks with hydraulic crushing equipment.

The company said tragedy can result when people climb into waste containers.

To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
According to HPD, Pannell was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored T-shirt, a...
HPD looking for missing Hattiesburg man
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI: Mississippi man shot; tried to run down Georgia trooper
Coach at Humphreys Co. High School arrested for sexual misconduct with student, more arrests possible

Latest News

For those working in the kitchen to make Christmas and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day...
USM: Faculty member offers dieting advice during the holidays
USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
6pm Headlines 12/20
6pm Headlines 12/20
Casino celebrates 11 years of business.
Bok Homa Casino celebrates 11 year anniversary