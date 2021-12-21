Vitalant hosts blood drive amidst holiday shortage

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday season is a time of giving, but giving blood donations isn’t always on people’s minds. That’s why Vitalant brought their donation buses to turtle creek mall for a blood drive Tuesday.

To get into the Christmas spirit, Vitalant offered prizes and gifts to donors today at Turtle Creek Mall. Donor recruitment representatives say giving blood is a great free way to give a meaningful gift to someone in need this holiday season.

“This is one of the times of year that it’s desperately needed because the need goes up and our supply goes down. You’ve got trauma patients, cancer patients that still need that blood supply to be able to see that next holiday,” says Amanda Merchant, a Donor Recruitment Representative for Vitalant.

Merchant says each blood donation can help save up to three lives.

That’s why people like Brenda Berry make sure to share their time and give the gift of a donation.

“I just feel like I’ve got so much energy, and I’m so healthy that I need somebody to get my blood so they can get energetic and healthy… not that that really works, but I am 72, and I don’t have any pains or aches. It just makes me sad that the levels are so low so I just want to do my part and give what I can,” says Berry.

An appointment takes about 30 to 45 minutes to get a health screening and complete a donation.

Merchant says every blood type is needed right now. If you have questions about your eligibility you can reach out to Vitalant by going to Vitalant.org.

“I believe you do good in the world, you get a lot of good back. So is that feeling once you’re done, that you’ve done something really impactful for the community and somebody that you may not know or it could be somebody that you know, down the road that needs blood. So I encourage everybody to do it. If you haven’t tried it, don’t be scared. It’s easy. If you have done it and just haven’t thought about it. Come see us,” says Merchant.

