Powers F&R, volunteers deliver supplies to Mayfield, KY

The group left Laurel at 4 a.m. and arrived at the drop-off point around 10:30 a.m.
By Allen Brewer
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, KY. (WDAM) - Supply donations from the Pine Belt have reached their destination.

Members of the Powers Fire and Rescue, Lance Chancellor, from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, and Diamondback Specialized CMV Training owner Ray Herndon spent Tuesday delivering supplies to those affected by the recent tornado in Kentucky.

Herndon donated the use of his 18-wheeler truck and his 53′ enclosed trailer to make the delivery.

The last day to have made donations for the trip was on Saturday at the B & C Mobile Homes on Highway 84.

According to the JCSD, the group left Laurel at 4 a.m. and arrived at the drop-off point around 10:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they were assisted with unloading by North Carolina law enforcement officers and firefighters. They then returned the favor by helping them unload supplies from their 18 wheeler trailer.

Officials said the camaraderie in Kentucky is incredible and that the volunteers who are staging and sorting supplies are much appreciative.

JCSD said that they will drive back to Jones County later on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

