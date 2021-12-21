MSDH: 740 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths reported in Miss. on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said that more than 700 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Tuesday.

MSDH said Tuesday that 740 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Monday.

Twenty-three new deaths were also reported with eight deaths happening between Dec. 15 and Dec. 20. Fifteen more deaths was reported between July 18 and Dec. 14 from death certificate reports

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 524,629 and 10,387, respectively.

Around 63 new cases and one death were reported in the Pine Belt. The death was reported in Covington County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 57,994 COVID-19 cases and 1,052 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,408 cases, 91 deaths

Forrest: 14,010 cases, 262 deaths

Jasper: 3,430 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,295 cases, 248 deaths

Lamar: 10,845 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,380 cases, 113 deaths

Perry: 2,168 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,458 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last said 506,487 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,392,509 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,437,475 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

