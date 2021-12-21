More travelers, new nursing station at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

Win Stuff
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -The numbers say it all. National statistics say more than 109 million people will be traveling over the holidays more than 50 miles. That means planes, trains and automobiles. At Gulfport Biloxi International Airport, they’ve already seen a heavy volume of people.

“This is a busy week for us. We’ve already seen full flights, and per TSA numbers, they’ve already seen 2 million people per day for the last three days, which is a record for them in the pandemic times,” said Chaille Munn, Gulfport Biloxi International Airport marketing director.

So far, most of the flights have been on time and they say as far as traveling by air goes, it’s business as usual, including wearing a mask.

“A mask is very important when you’re traveling, and the mandate has been extended until March 18, so you will need your mask while you’re in the airport or on an airplane,” Munn added.

Meanwhile, those traveling with infants and small children have a new airport amenity. The facility now has a nursing station for mothers located on the second floor of the terminal. It’s set up so mothers with infants can have a quieter place to feed infants, change diapers and also help decompress after traveling.

