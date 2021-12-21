Win Stuff
Local animal shelter in need of donations

The Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League needs donations.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local non-profit needs help from the community this holiday season.

The Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League is in need of donations. The shelter currently has about 20 cats and 25 dogs in-house and many of them need vaccines and veterinary care.

Shelter officials say while they’re grateful for supply donations like pet food and cleaning supplies, the greatest need right now is for monetary donations since the shelter is a non-profit organization.

“It does take anywhere from eight to $10,000 a month to keep the doors open and keep the shelter running every month,” said Elisha Dykes, director of the Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League. “We have to pay our staff, we have to order supplies here with the in-house vaccines that we do. We have vet bills every month that we do have to pay.”

Donations can be sent directly to the shelter located at 2511 Moose Drive in Laurel or can be made virtually.

For more information on how to donate online, click here.

