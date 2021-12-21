Win Stuff
Kiwanis Club gives large donation to local organization

Kiwanis Club presents $7,500 to the Kids Hub Advocacy Center.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Kiwanis Club donated $7,500 to the Kids Hub Advocacy Center, marking one of their largest donations from the club.

With an excess of funds raised from Pancake Day, the Kiwanis Club was looking to give back to local organizations.

Many organizations applied for the donation, but Kids Hub was chosen after hearing about their state funding being cut in half.

“We’ve been blessed the last few years. Our donations have been bigger and larger than usual,” said Tommy Conway, pastor of St. Fabian Catholic Church. “We wanted to make an impact on some local organization. Kids Hub were the ones that were chosen because of the wonderful work that they do.”

“What this sizable donation means is that we can actually cover some of our operating expenses that are absolutely necessary to maintain the work that we do in the community,” said Kids Hub Executive Director Didi Ellis.

Kiwanis Club President Clayton Rush stated that most donations are between $500 - $1,000, so being able to donate a large sum of money makes for an incredible feeling.

