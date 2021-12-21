Jasper Co. to receive infrastructure grant to improve broadband connection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., welcomed the award of more than $13 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture grants and low-interest loans to support water and broadband infrastructure improvements in six Mississippi communities.

According to a news release, USDA Rural Development approved $6.39 million in grants and $6.67 million in low-interest loans for projects in the following counties:

Jasper County

Monro County

Pontotoc County

Quitman County

Oktibbeha County

Tate County

“Infrastructure is critical for the well-being and economic success of our state,” Wicker said. “Congress and the Department of Agriculture are working hard to ensure these Mississippi communities have the resources they need to improve their water and broadband infrastructure.”

“USDA Rural Development works as an active partner with rural communities and service providers to make utilities, including broadband, more available to people and businesses in Mississippi. These six awards reflect those efforts,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the appropriations subcommittee that funds USDA grant programs.

Five of the six awards are through the USDA Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, which gives resources for water infrastructure projects serving rural areas with populations of 10,000 or less.

The remaining award is through the USDA Community Connect program, which provides financial help to applicants that will give broadband service in rural, economically-challenged communities where service does not exist.

$3 million is being given from the Community Connect program to Bay Springs Telephone Company Inc., now known as TEC, for an almost 80-mile Fiber-to-Premises system to benefit 1,066 residents and five businesses in the Jasper County service area.

Subscribers will be able to have service up to 1 Gbps., expanding access to economic, educational, healthcare and public safety opportunities. A community center will be provided in a building where residents can access the Internet free of charge for at least two years.

Work associated with the rest of the USDA Rural Development awards includes:

Quincy Water Association, Monroe County - $1.867 million grant and $2.381 million loan for building two new treatment facilities and making necessary improvements to the distribution system to allow water to be distributed. The project will also include installing new radio read meters.

The Town of Sherman, Pontotoc County - $1.41 million grant and $1.89 million loan for two treatment facilities that will let the water be distributed and to install radio read meters.

South Lake Water Association Inc., Quitman County - $122,000 grant and $15,000 loan for replacing and upgrading water lines on major roadways.

Oktoc Water Association Inc., Oktibbeha County - $609,000 loan to install two treatment facilities, make necessary improvements to the distribution system that will allow the water to be distributed and install new radio read meters.

The City of Senatobia, Tate County - $1.64 million loan to provide additional funding to upgrade the existing collection system and components to help prevent overflow situations and increase the wastewater treatment facility. Older equipment and increased demand for hydraulic loading associated with the city’s growth have resulted in failures and repairs.

