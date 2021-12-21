Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

‘I miss my son’: Late Capt. Jacob Latch honored by Adopt a Firefighter

Jacob Latch
Jacob Latch(WLOX)
By Josh Jackson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - “I miss my son,” said Rickey Latch. “I miss my son more than anything and every day I talk to him.”

Rickey Latch is still mourning the loss of his son and former Pascagoula fire captain, Jacob Latch.

South Mississippians honor fallen Pascagoula firefighter, Capt. Jacob Latch

The veteran fireman passed away in October, less than two weeks after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. He was just 39 and left behind a wife and three young children.

Since then, his former coworkers and other donors have raised more than $60,000 to support his family.

“As a father, it touches your soul,” Latch said. “It makes you realize, number one, how much your child is loved. Even though he is a grown man, he’ll always be my baby boy.”

Monday morning, Linda Bock with Adopt a Firefighter paid tribute to the deceased captain by providing lunch and gift cards from area businesses and citizens to his former coworkers.

“We need to honor this man,” Bock said. “He had such a giving heart. He had such a giving heart and giving spirit and that would be a great way to honor him and kind of keep his legacy going.”

Some members of Latch’s former team fought back tears as the late captain’s dad delivered gifts with personalized messages.

“It’s tough,” Latch. “It’s very tough. He would never believe how many people have done things in his honor.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
According to HPD, Pannell was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored T-shirt, a...
HPD looking for missing Hattiesburg man
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI: Mississippi man shot; tried to run down Georgia trooper
Coach at Humphreys Co. High School arrested for sexual misconduct with student, more arrests possible

Latest News

Casino celebrates 11 years of business.
Bok Homa Casino celebrates 11 year anniversary
Hattiesburg excited to bring back NYE tradition.
Hub City excited to have Midnight on Front Street again this year, expecting thousands
Tourism industry in Hattiesburg bounces back after a tough 2020.
Hattiesburg’s tourism industry booms in 2021 after resilient 2020
Sumrall Christmas angels honor lost loved ones
Sumrall Christmas angels honor lost loved ones
To learn more about what you can bring with you when you fly, go to www.TSA.gov. You can also...
Head of TSA in Mississippi provides tips for travelers at PIB