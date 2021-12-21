Hub City excited to have Midnight on Front Street again this year, expecting thousands

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After going virtual in 2020 due to COVID, the City of Hattiesburg and VISITHattiesburg is eager to welcome back Midnight on Front Street, their annual New Years celebration.

Midnight on Front Street is a staple to the Hub City and welcomes a large crowd every year.

After a hiatus in 2020, expectations and excitement levels are peaking.

“Last year that was also virtual, but the year before that, we had 7,000-8,000 people downtown to ring in the new year,” said VISITTHattiesburg Executive Director Marlo Dorsey. “We are all looking forward to having this event back. We are all better when we are together.”

The festivities will start at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31st.

