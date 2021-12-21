Hattiesburg’s tourism industry booms in 2021 after resilient 2020

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 2020 was a rough year for many industries, including tourism.

With the surge of the coronavirus pandemic, less travel occurred, resulting in less spending from visitors. That didn’t stop Hattiesburg though, as they remained one of the most resilient markets during this time.

“We were able to really show that user, that potential visitor, what we were doing at the local level to safely receive them,” said VISITHattiesburg’s Executive Director Marlo Dorsey. “A lot of pent-up demand was out there, and in the end, after many months, Mississippi finished number one in the country at the end of December in year over year for visitor spending.”

2021 was a year that VISITHattiesburg and the rest of the Hub City knew had to be capitalized on. Many events returned to in-person this year, leading to a 33% increase in hotel revenue and a nearly 20% revenue increase in restaurant spending. This results in a $1.25M profit from last year’s numbers.

“I know just in this fiscal year which started Oct. 1, we’ve had a record October, a record November and I think we are about to have a record December in terms of our sales tax checks,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

“We are seeing a lot of different events rebound, and it is so nice,” said Dorsey. “It is nice to see people be able to feel like they are safe. They can get out and about and really just enjoy all the things that tourism has to offer.”

After a resilient 2020 and a flourishing 2021, the bar has been set in Hattiesburg.

“It really is a good time to live in Mississippi, but it’s also a great time to visit Mississippi,” said Dorsey. “We can take a deep breathe and go wow, we were able to achieve the number one market in the country, but we also have to manage expectations.”

