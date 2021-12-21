Hattiesburg, Laurel announce holiday office closures, trash pickup schedules

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we approach this holiday weekend, a few Pine Belt cities have announced changes to their normal schedules.

According to the City of Laurel, city offices will be closed on Thursday, Friday and Monday.

WastePro garbage services, however, will run their regularly scheduled routes all week. The city also said staff will be on call for water and other city-related issues.

According to Emma Peacock, the director of the Jones County Garbage Department, there will be no changes to the Jones County garbage pickup for Christmas. She said routes will run normally all week.

The City of Hattiesburg will observe Christmas Holidays on Thursday and Friday. City Hall and related offices will be closed, except for public safety.

Abbreviated collection schedules will take place through Wednesday.

Recycling cans, however, will be collected across wards for several days in a row.

Wards 4 and 5 will need to keep their cans at the curb beginning on Monday until they are collected by Wednesday.

Monday, December 20, 2021 Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Mondays. Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1, 4 and 5.

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Tuesdays. Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 2, 4 and 5.

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek. Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 3, 4 and 5.

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Closed. No collection.

Friday, December 24, 2021 Closed. No collection.

Monday, December 27, 2021 REthink REcycle - Stuff a Truck Event at Kamper Park, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.



The full schedule for both Christmas and NYE can be found here: https://www.hattiesburgms.com/cityservices/holidayschedule/

REMINDER: The City of Hattiesburg will observe Christmas Holidays on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24. City Hall... Posted by City of Hattiesburg-Government on Sunday, December 19, 2021

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.