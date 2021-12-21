Win Stuff
Cold tonight with a big warm-up on the way for Christmas Day

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be cold and mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s this evening. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be bright and sunny. Highs will warm up into the low to mid 60s.

Christmas Eve will be warm with highs soaring into the mid 70s during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s when Santa comes through the Pine Belt.

Christmas Day will be downright hot!! Highs will be in the upper 70s with sunny skies.

Sunday will be sunny with highs remaining in the low 70s.

