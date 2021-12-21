Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger

Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio,...
Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio, to be in grave or immediate danger. An Amber Alert for her was issued in Texas.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert in Texas was issued Tuesday for a missing 3-year-old girl from San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Lina Sardar Khil, a white female approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.

The victim was last seen at 5 p.m. local time Monday in the 9400 block of Fredicksburg in San Antonio.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction was asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
According to HPD, Pannell was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored T-shirt, a...
HPD looking for missing Hattiesburg man
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI: Mississippi man shot; tried to run down Georgia trooper
Coach at Humphreys Co. High School arrested for sexual misconduct with student, more arrests possible

Latest News

Kiwanis Club presents $7,500 to the Kids Hub Advocacy Center.
Kiwanis Club gives large donation to local organization
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Maxwell trial jury finishes first full day of deliberations
Donor recruitment representatives say giving blood is a great free way to give a meaningful...
Vitalant hosts blood drive amidst holiday shortage
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
Biden vows he, Manchin will ‘get something done’ on $2T bill
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
AP source: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge