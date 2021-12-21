Win Stuff
12/21 Ryan’s “Winter!” Tuesday Morning Forecast

By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

Today is the first official day of winter and it is appropriately chilly, with below average temperatures expected for the next few highs and lows. These conditions will stick around through Wednesday, at which point we’ll begin to warm rapidly. That means the much more seasonal weather of the next few days will be a distant memory by the time Christmas rolls around this weekend. We’ll be back into the mid-to-upper 70s by then, with plenty of sun and slowly increasing cloud cover. That’ll be great for travel, but not so great for fans wanting a “white Christmas.”

So if you’re a fan of cold weather, be sure to soak it in over the next few days. Expect a low near 41 around sunrise with cloudy skies and a few lingering sprinkles. The clouds will clear slowly throughout the day, leading to some afternoon sun with a cool high of 52 today. Our clear skies and calm conditions will allow for further cooling, so expect an even colder start tomorrow with an expected low near 34 in Hattiesburg with areas to the north at, or slightly below, freezing.

