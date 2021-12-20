Win Stuff
Waitr's Holiday Food Drive donations delivered to local food bank



By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Food delivery service Waitr made a special holiday delivery to a local food bank Monday afternoon, providing food donations that were collected in the Hattiesburg area.

The items were delivered to the Edwards Street Fellowship Center Food Pantry, as it was the completion of the company’s month-long holiday food drive.

Waitr collected non-perishable food donations at area restaurants that partnered with the food app to help local families in need this holiday season. Donations were picked up at the following restaurants:

  • Crescent City Grill
  • Breadsmith
  • El Rayo
  • Sully’s (Hattiesburg and Petal locations)

Food banks around the nation – including those in the area – have seen an increase in need this holiday season due to two things: The challenges of the pandemic, and the rising food prices that are increasing the problem.




On the plus side, participating restaurants say their customers have been generous with their donations. The items that were most needed were:

  • Proteins (canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter)
  • Grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice)
  • Canned fruits and vegetables
  • Bottled water

Waitr customers have also donated money to the Holiday Food Drive when they ordered from their favorite restaurants on the app or the website, with Waitr matching a portion of all the customer’s donations.

