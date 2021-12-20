Sumrall Christmas angels honor lost loved ones

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Every December, angel decorations announce the Christmas season in Sumrall. Each one with a plaque in memory of a lost loved one.

For their family members and friends the angels leave behind, the tradition means a lot.

“Zachary, he loved Sumrall. He loved his community, he loved everything about it,” says Mary Ann Little as she remembers her son.

Zachary “Zach” Little passed away from brain cancer in 2012 when he was a 5th grader at Sumrall Elementary. His angel welcomes people to Sumrall on State Route 42.

“We just love to come through downtown Sumrall and see the angels all lit up at Christmas. That was Zach’s favorite time of year. It’s just a special way to remember your loved ones,” Mary Ann says.

Zach’s memory also lives on through the “Zach Little Memorial Award” given every year to a Sumrall Elementary football player who overcomes obstacles in life with grace.

Down the road, Charles Edward Tyrone’s angel hangs outside his church.

“There’s a legacy when you see the names of their for all the family members, you’d think about everything they’ve imparted into us and what they’ve done, their achievements and it gives you… Christmas is about hope, and it gives you hope to live,” says Charles’ brother, Scottie.

Scottie remembers his brother for his musical talent and success as a vocalist, entrepreneur, as well as work on movies, most notably, “Jason’s Lyric.” His memory is kept alive through the music at Lincoln Park Ministries.

“At some point, one day, we will see them again, of course, but just to be able to celebrate them and celebrate their lives and their legacy as a family, as a community family, is really, really touching,” says Scottie.

In front of the baptist church hangs an angel honoring devoted deacon and Sumrall Fire Chief Alvin Beasley.

“I’m so thankful that I know he won’t be forgotten. And to know that the angel is here and people will always be able to see his name and hopefully remember who he was and what he did,” says his daughter Lora.

Beasley helped bring the 911 system to the town and served for nearly 30 years before he died on duty in 2016.

Lora says he had a servant’s heart, and everyone who worked with him knew it.

“His four brothers served in the military, and they found out he had medical conditions that would not allow him to serve. So I think that’s why he was such a servant in our town, and he was somebody everybody knew and trusted. He was a trusted friend that people would like to come to and talk to and confide in and seek advice from. He was that kind of person. I told him, I said, ‘I want to learn how to be as wise as you are,’” she says.

Angels line State Route 42 entering the town, through downtown and even spill into neighboring streets.

Other well-known Sumrall angels include HPD officer Benjamin Deen, former Police Chief Willie Preston, and town founder Dan Sumrall.

“It’s a great way to celebrate Christmas because of course, they announced Christ’s birthday, the angels did. So to have our loved ones represented as an angel. I don’t believe that they become angels, but I know that my father is secure in heaven. So that reminds me and gives me that hope,” says Lora.

“When you see the angels, it represents death, of course, but it also symbolizes that we’ve not forgotten our loved ones. And then when he passed, and we have the opportunity to get one. It was emotional when it went up, but I was so thankful that we live in a community that everybody can memorialize him and all come together as a family, the small-town family and just kind of help each other,” says Scottie.

