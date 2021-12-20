RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Even in the smallest towns of the Magnolia State is the spirit of Christmas alive.

And 68-year-old Jimmy Stewart intends to keep it that way.

“We got as many grown-ups as children who like to come and look,” Stewart laughed, with a true southern accent.

One acre of Stewart’s property in Rankin County is lined with more than 50 inflatables.

Despite a Morton address, he lives on the edge of the city’s limits in an area so small, it’s doesn’t technically have a name - but here’s what it does have.

“We got the Nutcracker, Mickey, Minne, Minions, Ralphie from ‘A Christmas Story,’” Stewart listed each one as he walked his land. “There’s no duplication of any of ‘em. There’s Christmas candles, the manger scene, an igloo, Power Rangers. We got a sleigh, a snow globe, art-deco Santa, Santa bowling a penguin, Despicable Me,” Stewart kept going and going.

Jimmy and his wife started the tradition in 2014 to spread holiday cheer, but his wife died in 2016.

“She enjoyed all this stuff, and I saw how many people just loved it, so I wanted to continue doing this,” he said.

Stewart sits in his recliner each evening and enjoys seeing cars pass by, slow down, and gaze or snap pictures with what he innocently calls “camera-phones.”

Santa, Snoopy, Paw Patrol and 50 more inflatables stretch across one acre of land in rural Mississippi (Jimmy Stewart)

It’s no surprise for Jimmy to see church vans, hear neighborhood kids or people honking.

“Now, that’s when I come outside when I hear the honk because I know they wanna talk and take pictures,” Stewart smiled. “Most of the time, I don’t even know who they are.”

The inflatable collection has grown with each sale Jimmy finds throughout the year.

“I found the Mississippi State one for $5,” Stewart said

One thing he pays full price for... LED lights.

“Last two years, I bought 300 bulbs,” he laughed. “I got over 200 of them in the house right now.”

For Jimmy Stewart, this is priceless to bring joy to - not just neighborhood kids - also his adult daughter, who was born disabled.

“Oh, she loves the Missississippi State one; I had her out here in her wheelchair yesterday; she was just smiling.”

