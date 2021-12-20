Saints’ social media team raises trolling game in wake of another upset of Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ social media team came out as aggressively as the team’s defense following Sunday night’s 9-0 upset of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a pair of Twitter posts on the @Saints account, some championship-level trolling was in effect. The team first showed a revised version of the pregame predictions from the NBC Sports crew covering the game. Seven of the eight broadcasters - including rapper Snoop Dogg - picked Tampa Bay to win. The lone exception, naturally, was former Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

You know we had to do it @SNFonNBC 🤷😏 pic.twitter.com/r5S16yud78 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2021

Next came a highlight video for Saints fans to revel in Monday morning, after a second consecutive win kept New Orleans’ playoff hopes alive. This one was simply titled, “Good Morning.”

Good Morning ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/I9k5yzHSly — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2021

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady and his Bucs (10-4) entered the game as 11.5-point favorites before being dominated by the Saints (7-7). Brady is now 0-4 in the regular season against the Saints as the Bucs’ starting quarterback.

And though the Saints’ social media personnel weren’t responsible for this meme, Saints fans will enjoy it nonetheless:

Tom Brady’s biggest weaknesses pic.twitter.com/0zcSdmKHFX — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 20, 2021

