Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Pop-Up-Shop sets up shop in Hattiesburg Sunday

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Local vendors and small businesses set up for a “25 Days of Christmas” pop-up show Sunday afternoon.

The pop-up event was hosted inside The Hub in Hattiesburg by Dramatic Divas Cosmetics.

Later in the evening, some of the attending businesses gave away free toys so local children could have an extra gift for the holiday season.

“We just want to give back to the community a little bit,” said event coordinator Jessica Keys. “Doesn’t matter about how many people are here, just matters what we are doing. Hopefully, we can give a couple people some extra gifts for Christmas.”

The event will be Dramatic Divas’ last pop-up event of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Candlelight vigil held for Joseph Thames and Nikita McCarthy Saturday evening.
Candlelight vigil held in Hattiesburg for two shooting victims
Gaines, 17, was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.
HPD asking for help in locating missing teen
James is the music teacher at Grace Christian Elementary. After 8 years of trying to earn her...
Hattiesburg teacher inspires others with her journey to a better life

Latest News

The Jones County Sheriff's Department added a new K9 to its team.
Community raises $25,000 for new K-9
Volunteers and church members at the McCann Memorial Temple Church of God in Christ hand out...
Holiday food given out during McCann Temple drive-thru event
Candlelight vigil held for Joseph Thames and Nikita McCarthy Saturday evening.
Candlelight vigil held in Hattiesburg for two shooting victims
St. Paul United Methodist Church held a Christmas lunch Saturday for church and community...
Local church holds Christmas lunch for church and community members