Pop-Up-Shop sets up shop in Hattiesburg Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Local vendors and small businesses set up for a “25 Days of Christmas” pop-up show Sunday afternoon.

The pop-up event was hosted inside The Hub in Hattiesburg by Dramatic Divas Cosmetics.

Later in the evening, some of the attending businesses gave away free toys so local children could have an extra gift for the holiday season.

“We just want to give back to the community a little bit,” said event coordinator Jessica Keys. “Doesn’t matter about how many people are here, just matters what we are doing. Hopefully, we can give a couple people some extra gifts for Christmas.”

The event will be Dramatic Divas’ last pop-up event of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.