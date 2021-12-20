Pleasant Ridge Water Association issues boil water notice

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pleasant Ridge Water Association has issued a boil water notice for some of its customers.

Customers on Tressies Lane and Franklin Shows Road, one-fourth mile east of Tressies Lane, are under notice.

The association estimates that between 50 - 75 customers could be affected.

The notice will be in effect until further notice.

