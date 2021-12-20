Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Pleasant Ridge Water Association issues boil water notice

Customers on Tressies Lane and Franklin Shows Road, one-fourth mile east of Tressies Lane, are...
Customers on Tressies Lane and Franklin Shows Road, one-fourth mile east of Tressies Lane, are under notice.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pleasant Ridge Water Association has issued a boil water notice for some of its customers.

Customers on Tressies Lane and Franklin Shows Road, one-fourth mile east of Tressies Lane, are under notice.

The association estimates that between 50 - 75 customers could be affected.

The notice will be in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candlelight vigil held for Joseph Thames and Nikita McCarthy Saturday evening.
Candlelight vigil held in Hattiesburg for two shooting victims
Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a Harrison County accident that left a...
MHP investigating vehicle-pedestrian accident in Harrison County
Volunteers and church members at the McCann Memorial Temple Church of God in Christ hand out...
Holiday food given out during McCann Temple drive-thru event
St. Paul United Methodist Church held a Christmas lunch Saturday for church and community...
Local church holds Christmas lunch for church and community members

Latest News

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 523,889...
MSDH: 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in Miss. over the weekend
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may contact Cher Socha at 601-545-7800 or the...
FCSO hosts 2nd annual “Shop with The Sheriff”
Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette in the Saints' 9-0...
Saints’ social media team raises trolling game in wake of another upset of Bucs
A number of blood donation opportunities are scheduled in Albany and surrounding counties...
Mississippi Blood Services requests donations amid shortage