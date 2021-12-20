MSDH: 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in Miss. over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said that more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Monday.

MSDH said Monday that 1,434 new coronavirus cases were recorded over the weekend.

Ten new deaths were also reported with five deaths happening between Dec. 15 and Dec. 17. Five more deaths was reported between Nov. 4 and Dec. 8 from death certificate reports

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 523,889 and 10,364, respectively.

Around 184 new cases and one death were reported in the Pine Belt. The death was reported in Forrest County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 57,931 COVID-19 cases and 1,052 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,401 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,993 cases, 262 deaths

Jasper: 3,427 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,277 cases, 248 deaths

Lamar: 10,837 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,373 cases, 113 deaths

Perry: 2,166 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,457 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last said 503,692 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

MSDH last reported that 3,392,509 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,437,475 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

