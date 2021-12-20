Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Mississippi Blood Services requests donations amid shortage

A number of blood donation opportunities are scheduled in Albany and surrounding counties...
A number of blood donation opportunities are scheduled in Albany and surrounding counties following Hurricane Florence's wrath on the Carolinas. (Source: WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A not-for-profit blood service in Mississippi says it’s facing an urgent need for donations from people with all blood types.

Mississippi Blood Services is the only blood center headquartered in Mississippi servicing Mississippi patients. WLBT reports that its inventory is currently lower than it’s been in years.

The deficit is causing some patients to have to wait to receive needed treatments. Blood banks usually have a backlog of A positive and AB blood types on the shelves.

But right now, Mississippi Blood Services said it’s struggling to get people who have Type A blood to donate.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candlelight vigil held for Joseph Thames and Nikita McCarthy Saturday evening.
Candlelight vigil held in Hattiesburg for two shooting victims
Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a Harrison County accident that left a...
MHP investigating vehicle-pedestrian accident in Harrison County
Volunteers and church members at the McCann Memorial Temple Church of God in Christ hand out...
Holiday food given out during McCann Temple drive-thru event
St. Paul United Methodist Church held a Christmas lunch Saturday for church and community...
Local church holds Christmas lunch for church and community members

Latest News

Anyone interested in donating to this fund may contact Cher Socha at 601-545-7800 or the...
FCSO hosts 2nd annual “Shop with The Sheriff”
Actor Josh Duhamel has been chosen to reign as Bacchus when the Mardi Gras parade rolls in New...
Actor Josh Duhamel to reign as Bacchus in 2022
12/20 Ryan’s “Much Cooler” Monday Morning Forecast
12/20 Ryan's "Much Cooler" Monday Morning Forecast
BERNARD BLACKWELL CLASSIC
South All-Stars prevail 27-24 over the North in the Bernard Blackwell Classic