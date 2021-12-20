HPD looking for missing Hattiesburg man

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing man.

John Lucas Pannell, 45, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Dec. 15 leaving his home on Sunset Drive around 1 p.m.

According to HPD, Pannell was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored T-shirt, a black-and-red coat, a white Arkansas hat and possible black-and-white sneakers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900.

