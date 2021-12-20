Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

HPD looking for missing Hattiesburg man

According to HPD, Pannell was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored T-shirt, a...
According to HPD, Pannell was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored T-shirt, a black-and-red coat, a white Arkansas hat and possible black-and-white sneakers.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing man.

John Lucas Pannell, 45, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Dec. 15 leaving his home on Sunset Drive around 1 p.m.

According to HPD, Pannell was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored T-shirt, a black-and-red coat, a white Arkansas hat and possible black-and-white sneakers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candlelight vigil held for Joseph Thames and Nikita McCarthy Saturday evening.
Candlelight vigil held in Hattiesburg for two shooting victims
Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a Harrison County accident that left a...
MHP investigating vehicle-pedestrian accident in Harrison County
Volunteers and church members at the McCann Memorial Temple Church of God in Christ hand out...
Holiday food given out during McCann Temple drive-thru event
St. Paul United Methodist Church held a Christmas lunch Saturday for church and community...
Local church holds Christmas lunch for church and community members

Latest News

Sumrall Christmas angels honor lost loved ones
Sumrall Christmas angels honor lost loved ones
To learn more about what you can bring with you when you fly, go to www.TSA.gov. You can also...
Head of TSA in Mississippi provides tips for travelers at PIB
Sumrall Christmas angels honor lost loved ones
Sumrall Christmas angels honor lost loved ones
Waitr collected non-perishable food donations at area restaurants that partnered with the food...
Waitr’s Holiday Food Drive donations delivered to local food bank