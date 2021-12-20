Head of TSA in Mississippi provides tips for travelers at PIB

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials with the Transportation Security Administration are cautioning air travelers to be careful what they bring with them as they fly this holiday season.

Tuesday, Kim Jackson, federal security director with the TSA for the State of Mississippi, came to the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport to show some of the prohibited items that travelers had with them recently as they attempted to board flights from PIB.

Included were knives, pepper spray and tools.

But, some household sprays and gels were also in the collection.

“These items are items that were surrendered by passengers, as they were coming through the checkpoint or in their checked baggage,” Jackson said. “Passengers had these either in the checked baggage or carry on luggage and they had to end up surrendering these items to be able to go ahead and fly.”

To make sure you can fly with less stress during this busy travel period, Jackson says prepare in advance to go through the TSA checkpoint. He says arrive early, wear a face mask and leave prohibited items at home.

“We’re in the holiday travel season, so we’re getting more travelers right now, and so, we just want to remind people these are the rules, these are the additional rules that we’ve put into place to make sure that everyone has a safe traveling experience,” Jackson said.

To learn more about what you can bring with you when you fly, go to www.TSA.gov. You can also ask questions on Twitter or Facebook Messenger.

Use @AskTSA to reach out to the Transportation Security Administration.

