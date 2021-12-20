Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

FCSO hosts 2nd annual “Shop with The Sheriff”

Anyone interested in donating to this fund may contact Cher Socha at 601-545-7800 or the...
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may contact Cher Socha at 601-545-7800 or the Pinebelt Foundation.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims and deputies hosted the 2nd Annual “Shop with The Sheriff” last Wednesday and Sunday.

This was part of a community partnership with the Pinebelt Foundation to help eligible children in need during Christmas.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to help over fifty children this year.

The FCSO said the Pinebelt Foundation receives all donations and issued gift cards that were used by the deputies to purchase needed items and toys for the children.

Anyone interested in donating to this fund may contact Cher Socha at 601-545-7800 or the Pinebelt Foundation.

Gifts are tax-deductible to the extent of current IRS regulations. Donations can be made online or in the form of cash, check or stocks.

Checks should be made payable to: Pinebelt Foundation with Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Fund in the memo line. Online donations through PayPal can be made at www.pinebeltfoundation.org. Click “donate” and at the end, it will ask which fund and you will put Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Fund.

Hattiesburg, Miss. – Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims and deputies from FCSO held the 2nd Annual “Shop with The...

Posted by Forrest County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candlelight vigil held for Joseph Thames and Nikita McCarthy Saturday evening.
Candlelight vigil held in Hattiesburg for two shooting victims
Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a Harrison County accident that left a...
MHP investigating vehicle-pedestrian accident in Harrison County
Volunteers and church members at the McCann Memorial Temple Church of God in Christ hand out...
Holiday food given out during McCann Temple drive-thru event
St. Paul United Methodist Church held a Christmas lunch Saturday for church and community...
Local church holds Christmas lunch for church and community members

Latest News

Organization holds charitable walking, running event in Hattiesburg.
Fatherless & Widows organization holds charitable running event in Hattiesburg
Free toys given away at pop-up shop in Hattiesburg.
Pop-Up-Shop sets up shop in Hattiesburg Sunday
The Jones County Sheriff's Department added a new K9 to its team.
Community raises $25,000 for new K-9
Volunteers and church members at the McCann Memorial Temple Church of God in Christ hand out...
Holiday food given out during McCann Temple drive-thru event