FCSO hosts 2nd annual “Shop with The Sheriff”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims and deputies hosted the 2nd Annual “Shop with The Sheriff” last Wednesday and Sunday.

This was part of a community partnership with the Pinebelt Foundation to help eligible children in need during Christmas.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to help over fifty children this year.

The FCSO said the Pinebelt Foundation receives all donations and issued gift cards that were used by the deputies to purchase needed items and toys for the children.

Anyone interested in donating to this fund may contact Cher Socha at 601-545-7800 or the Pinebelt Foundation.

Gifts are tax-deductible to the extent of current IRS regulations. Donations can be made online or in the form of cash, check or stocks.

Checks should be made payable to: Pinebelt Foundation with Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Fund in the memo line. Online donations through PayPal can be made at www.pinebeltfoundation.org. Click “donate” and at the end, it will ask which fund and you will put Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Fund.

Hattiesburg, Miss. – Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims and deputies from FCSO held the 2nd Annual “Shop with The... Posted by Forrest County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.