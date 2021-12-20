Fatherless & Widows organization holds charitable running event in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Fatherless and Widows organization made its way from Long Beach up to Hattiesburg to host an awareness walk.

“The statistics show that people that are fatherless are much more likely to be incarcerated, have all kinds of troubles and issues,” said Ministry Director Charles Wambolt.

Adults could walk/run their choice of a mile or 5-K course, while children worked along a half-mile path.

““I run across people who say I don’t know any widows (or widowers),,”Wambolt said. “That’s impossible because one in every 13 adults is a widow. They are around but they are kind of invisible to a lot of people and they have needs.”

Wambolt, who owns many state running records, felt this event was a perfect way to combine his passions of faith, running and helping those in need.

“Running a race is like life,” Wambolt said. “There is a starting and finish line with being and dying. We have a limited time to do good for one another and help these people among us.”

At the end of the 5-K, awards were given out to the fastest members of the divided age groups.

