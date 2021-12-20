Cool again tomorrow but Christmas will be almost hot.

This evening will be cold and cloudy with areas of light rain moving through. Temperatures will remain in the mid 40s this evening. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s.

Tomorrow will mostly cloudy for much of the afternoon, but there will be a little bit of clearing later in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be bright and sunny. Highs will warm up into the low to mid 60s.

Christmas Eve will be warm with highs soaring into the low 70s during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s when Santa comes through the Pine Belt.

Christmas Day will be downright hot!! Highs will be in the mid 70s with sunny skies.

Sunday will be sunny with highs remaining in the low 70s.

